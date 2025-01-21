Irish Breakdown

Watch: Notre Dame Captain Jack Kiser Reflects on His Fighting Irish Career

Nobody has played more games in a Notre Dame football uniform than Kiser, whose college career wrapped up Monday night

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A.
Notre Dame fell to Ohio State in Monday night's national championship game, 34-23.

The game was the final in the college career of Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser, who played more games in blue and gold than any other player in program history.

Kiser recorded five tackles in Monday's loss, including one for loss. Afterwards the Notre Dame captain was understandably emotional recapping his time with the program. He got especially so while discussing the people in the football program that helped make things so special for him, going all the way back to his early days in South Bend.

Kiser finishes his final season with Notre Dame as the team leader in tackles. Although there is a ton of talent at linebacker already on the roster and coming in through recruiting, replacing Kiser as a leader on the team certainly won't be an easy ask.

