Ohio State Legend Jim Tressel Shares Thoughts on Marcus Freeman Ahead of National Championship
Did you know Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman played college football at Ohio State?
The storyline was beaten to death during Freeman's first regular season game as Notre Dame's head coach back in 2022 and certainly will be again during Monday night's national championship.
However, hearing from the man who coached Freeman at Ohio State and remains an influence to this day is another story.
When Jim Tressel speaks about the Notre Dame head coach, then I'm a bit more interested in that storyline.
So what is the old sweater vest thinking ahead of Monday night's national championship game between the two college football powerhouses?
Tressel spoke to Bill Bender of The Sporting News about Monday night's national championship game and how he'll take it in considering he's an Ohio State legend but also the mentor of Notre Dame's head coach.
Jim Tressel on Authenticity of Marcus Freeman
"For a young guy, sometimes the young coaches make the mistake of trying to emulate someone," Tressel said. 'What I've been proud of with Marcus is he wants to learn from others for sure but he wants to be Marcus Freeman, and I think he's done a great job with that.
'He is true to himself," Tressel said. 'He is the same today as the head coach at Notre Dame at age 39 as he was when he played."
Jim Tressel's Hope for National Championship Game
Being a Youngstown, Ohio guy and national champion head coach at Ohio State, Jim Tressel isn't going to root against the Buckeyes.
But how does he handle rooting for a former player that he's stayed close with like Marcus Freeman?
"My goal for this ball game is if both teams can play their best game of the year," Tressel said. "I've lost national championship games where we played well. Got beat on the last play by Marshall in 1992, but we played well. You know what? I can still live with that game."
Here's to hoping that Tressel gets his wish that both teams play fantastic football on Monday.
And that Notre Dame makes that last play of the game to bring home a national championship.