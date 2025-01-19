See It: Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Gets Cozy with Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is just hours from playing the biggest game of his football life Monday as he tries to lead the Fighting Irish to an upset of Ohio State and the national championship crown that would come with it.
Despite that pressure, Leonard spent at least part of his Saturday ahead of the title tilt making a new friend.
Peter Herbstreit, the dog of ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was around for Saturday's media day events in Atlanta and at the ESPN meetings with players and coaches. It would appear Peter took a liking to Leonard during his sit down with ESPN, and that Leonard returned the love.
Leonard and Notre Dame remain an 8.5-point underdog for Monday night's game in Atlanta but for some odd reason I don't think being an underdog really bothers Leonard or his teammates.