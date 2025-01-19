Irish Breakdown

See It: Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Gets Cozy with Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

The Notre Dame signal caller made a new friend ahead of Monday night's national championship game

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A.
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is just hours from playing the biggest game of his football life Monday as he tries to lead the Fighting Irish to an upset of Ohio State and the national championship crown that would come with it.

Despite that pressure, Leonard spent at least part of his Saturday ahead of the title tilt making a new friend.

Peter Herbstreit, the dog of ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was around for Saturday's media day events in Atlanta and at the ESPN meetings with players and coaches. It would appear Peter took a liking to Leonard during his sit down with ESPN, and that Leonard returned the love.

Leonard and Notre Dame remain an 8.5-point underdog for Monday night's game in Atlanta but for some odd reason I don't think being an underdog really bothers Leonard or his teammates.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Bold Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Game

Notre Dame's Realistic Path to Victory Against Ohio State

All-Time Notre Dame Rival Considers Himself a Fan of Marcus Freeman

Who Could Replace Marcus Freeman IF He Left for NFL?

Notre Dame's Updated Injury Report for National Championship vs. Ohio State

Urban Meyer Makes Bold National Championship Pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football