Why Marcus Freeman Could Be at Notre Dame For the Long Haul

Over the decades, there have been certain aspects of coaching at Notre Dame that tended to wear on Irish coaches, institutional hurdles that have "held back" the football program from competing at the highest level.



To Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman's credit, many of these longstanding issues seem to have dissipated during his tenure, positioning Notre Dame for sustained greatness. Let's examine some of the longstanding issues and how they are no longer a concern.

Notre Dame head coaches have a long history of butting heads with the administration

From the days of Frank Leahy, right up to the Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly eras, Notre Dame coaches have often faced internal battles with their own administration regarding the vision and expectations of the football program.



In Leahy's case, he was simply winning by too much too often, and the administration feared being viewed as a "football factory" rather than a college.



When it came to Brian Kelly, he wanted certain things from the school, the school wanted certain things from him, and neither side was willing to budge, eventually leading to Kelly's famous late-night South Bend exit.

Freeman does not seem to be having the same issues as previous coaches in this regard. The administration wants Freeman to succeed and wants to help him do so in any way they can within Notre Dame's value system.



This is a compliment to Freeman for navigating his relationship with the powers that be so well, but also giving a solid to the university itself for getting more modern and realizing what it takes to get and stay elite.

"I have the best job in America, and I say that with a strong conviction."@NDFootball HC Marcus Freeman on his current role along with the potential of eventually being a NFL HC. pic.twitter.com/eH6YfuXXB7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2026

Notre Dame was "shopping down a different aisle" in recruiting

One thing Brian Kelly took heat for was failing to land elite recruiting classes in South Bend. His excuse for this was that due to academics, the Irish had to "shop down a different aisle" for talent than most elite programs do, and it held the program back.



Now, Marcus Freeman landed a legitimate top-three recruiting class and is poised to do so again in 2027. Notre Dame is indeed shopping down a different aisle, but not the one Kelly was.

Notre Dame is shopping down the "double dip" aisle, which is chock-full of elite athletes who can also succeed academically. It is harder to recruit to Notre Dame than at most places, but with proper effort, building elite rosters is a reality.

Lack of resources and NIL money for football needs

Another common complaint among Irish coaches is that the football program refused to "keep up with the Joneses" in terms of infrastructure, ranging from expanded office and practice space to off-the-field needs such as nutrition and advanced biotechnology, to spending on NIL and staff salaries.



This group of complaints also seems to be fading away. The Irish now have a very modern program on and off the field and offer very competitive staff and player pay. This area has gone from a common complaint to a strength of the program.

“I'm the head coach of Notre Dame."



Marcus Freeman shares that he uses speaking to NFL teams with vacant HC openings for wisdom and further insight



pic.twitter.com/nTF3WrrTe2 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 14, 2026

Marcus Freeman has a really healthy setup in South Bend

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman both deserve credit for how well the program is operating right now.



Notre Dame has modernized along with the times more than I thought they ever would or could, and Freeman has done a terrific job being the connective tissue between football and the administrative powers that be. The relationship is healthy, strong, and has everyone pulling from the same end of the rope.

Right now, for Marcus Freeman, being at Notre Dame makes all the sense in the world, and with a large young family with roots in South Bend, he would be wise to think twice before jumping to the NFL.



The grass isn't always greener, and Notre Dame is showing every sign of continuing to support Marcus Freeman in every way they can. This is a perfect setup for sustained success.