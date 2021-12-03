It's Official: Marcus Freeman Is The New Head Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame has officially hired Marcus Freeman as its next head football coach. The school sent out an announcement this morning and the press conference will be on Monday.

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football,” Freeman said in the press release from Notre Dame. “I am eternally grateful to both Father [John] Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football.”

Freeman was only at Notre Dame for one season, but based on the reaction from players, students, fans and alumni he made an incredibly strong impression. Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick talked to a number of candidates, but it was clear from the beginning that Freeman was the best option.

“Marcus’ ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process,” said University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “I can’t wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff.”

Here's what Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins said about Freeman.

“Marcus Freeman has not only proven himself a superb football coach, he has shown - both in his time at Notre Dame and in my conversations with him this week--that he is a person of highest integrity who cares deeply about our student-athletes and is committed to their success in the classroom as well as on the field. I am excited to welcome him as our new head football coach, and to have his wife, Joanna, and their six beautiful children in the Notre Dame family."

Here is Freeman being introduced to the players. This energy is one of the many reasons Freeman is the new head coach at Notre Dame.

