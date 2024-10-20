Michigan’s Loss at Illinois Marks Lowest Point Total Since 2014 Notre Dame Game
Michigan doesn't get held to single digit point totals very often
In this story:
Illinois moved to 6-1 on Saturday with a 21-7 win against Michigan that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
The Michigan offense was abysmal as it was held to just seven points by a team that allowed 49 to lowly Purdue just a week ago.
For as good as Michigan has been lately that point total isn't a number that is seen very often.
In fact, its been a decade since Michigan was last held to seven or fewer points.
The last time it happened?
Notre Dame's 31-0 victory over the Wolverines in September of 2014.
Michigan fell to 4-3 overall with the loss and 2-2 in the Big Ten while Illinois is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
