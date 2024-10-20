Irish Breakdown

Michigan’s Loss at Illinois Marks Lowest Point Total Since 2014 Notre Dame Game

Michigan doesn't get held to single digit point totals very often

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Miles Scott (10) looks on during a missed field goal attempt by Michigan Wolverine kicker Dominic Zvada in the second half at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois moved to 6-1 on Saturday with a 21-7 win against Michigan that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

The Michigan offense was abysmal as it was held to just seven points by a team that allowed 49 to lowly Purdue just a week ago.

For as good as Michigan has been lately that point total isn't a number that is seen very often.

In fact, its been a decade since Michigan was last held to seven or fewer points.

The last time it happened?

Notre Dame's 31-0 victory over the Wolverines in September of 2014.

Michigan fell to 4-3 overall with the loss and 2-2 in the Big Ten while Illinois is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

