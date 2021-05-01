New Orleans Saints Draft Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has been drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 133 overall pick.

Book started for three seasons at Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish went 30-5 in games that he started. Notre Dame also earned a pair of College Football Playoff appearances during his starting tenure. Book finished his Notre Dame career ranked second all-time among Irish quarterbacks in passing yards (8,948), completions (728), attempts (1,141) and passing touchdowns (72). Book also rushed for 1,517 and 17 more touchdowns.

An athletic player that ran a 4.59 at the Notre Dame Pro Day, Book showed a knack to make plays with his legs throughout his career. That was often when Book was at his best, especially this past season.

Book has a quick release and above-average arm strength. He showed the ability to hit the deep ball in 2019 when he was throwing to Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet. Accuracy, especially with the deep ball, has been an issue for Book at times. He also struggled processing reads and throwing with anticipation like you'd expect from an experienced quarterback.

The California native was a two-time captain and was considered a very well-respected teammate during his Notre Dame career.

Book played at the Senior Bowl and was named the top practice performer during the week.

Related Content

NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Ian Book, Notre Dame Offensive Linemen

Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: QB Ian Book

Senior Bowl Evaluation: Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Ian Book Wins Top QB Honor For Senior Bowl National Team

Ian Book Ranked As The Draft's 9th Best QB Prospect

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter