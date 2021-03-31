NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Ian Book, Notre Dame Offensive Linemen

Former NFL and UCLA head coach Jim Mora joined the podcast to break down Ian Book, Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey

Notre Dame has a very deep 2021 Draft class, and today the majority of that class will work out at the team's Pro Day. There is a lot at stake for the entire group, and quarterback Ian Book certainly has plenty to prove. The same is true for linemen Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey and Aaron Banks.

Former Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA head coach Jim Mora joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to break down the game of each player. We talked about what he likes about each player on film, concerns about their games heading into the Pro Day and where they project in the upcoming draft.

Coach Mora previously joined the show to break down defensive players Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Daelin Hayes.

To listen to Coach Mora break down Owusu-Koramoah click HERE.

To listen to Coach Mora break down Hayes click HERE.

