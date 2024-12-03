Notre Dame Beats USC to Secure Hosting Spot in the College Football Playoff
Irish redemption tour complete after downing arch enemy
Notre Dame held off a hard-fighting and talented USC team to lock in a hosting CFP spot by a score of 49-35. Even with a handful of losses, the Trojans played hard and never rolled over, Notre Dame had to go to LA and take this win. Fittingly, the Notre Dame defense ultimately preserved the victory the Irish needed to collect win number 11.
There was no middle ground regarding the outcome of this game and how it was tied to the season overall. The Irish were either going to lose to NIU and a five-loss USC team and likely miss the playoff deeming the year a failure, or, it would defeat USC and lock in Notre Dame history.
History made, but the journey is just getting started
While everyone in Irish nation is rejoicing in Notre Dame's success, as they should, the Irish can now think about some bigger-picture goals.
There's no reason at all that this group can't go on a deep playoff run. This team is flawed, but so is every other in the field. More Notre Dame history is begging to be made.
The pressure was on Marcus Freeman with this schedule to secure a spot in the CFP and show program growth trending in the right direction. That box has now been checked. Bigger goals are in play now. The 2024 regular season is a success. The only question now is just how much of a success can it ultimately become?