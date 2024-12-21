Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Had Georgia on His Mind Before Indiana Finish
Notre Dame's defense was the story Friday night as it contained Indiana for almost the entire night.
Leading 27-3 with under five minutes to play, Notre Dame's defense finally began to look somewhat vulnerable. Indiana picked it's way down the field for a touchdown and two point conversion, recovered an onside kick, and marched down for another score to make it 27-17.
The late charge by the Hoosiers showed a team that didn't quit, although the head coach opting to punt from plus-territory while down 17 points earlier in the quarter may have suggested otherwise from him.
Either way, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden didn't seem too concerned with Indiana's late rally after the game.
Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Al Golden on Indiana's Late Rally
"At that point I didn't think continuing to show elaborate pressures in that situation was to our benefit, to be quite honest with you. So I could have called a better game at the end there for the guys and helped them out." - Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Postgame
Golden is obviously talking about showing different blitz packages and creativity to Georgia, who now awaits the Irish on New Year's Day night in the Sugar Bowl.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Golden was entirely right to do what he did and manage the game like he did late in the contest. Style points don't matter in the College Football Playoff. Winning and advancing does. Even if it gives Notre Dame just a 0.1% better chance of winning the Sugar Bowl, it's worth it.
The most telling part of Friday night's game was the role reversal for Notre Dame. In previous trips to the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame played the role of Indiana. I'm not saying either were simply happy to be there and didn't want to win, but the talent was certainly stacked against Notre Dame's favor in 2012, 2018, and 2020 post season trips just like it was against Indiana on Friday night.
Notre Dame now enters a Sugar Bowl matchup with Georgia where it's not just happy to make the trip and hopeful for the stars to align and an upset to occur, but instead where it looks the part of belonging on the same field straight-up.