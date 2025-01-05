Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Reveals Depth Chart for Orange Bowl Against Penn State

Notre Dame's depth chart has taken a hit this season, but the Fighting Irish roll on to the national semi-final

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) flips the ball to Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) on a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) flips the ball to Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) on a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Notre Dame is just one victory away from playing for a national championship, but that victory won't come easily. Awaiting the Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl is an extremely talented Penn State football team that will present a massive test.

Notre Dame enters the game a little more beat up after playing its 14th game of the year as tight end Cooper Flanagan was announced as being done for the year on Saturday. Furthermore, star running back Jeremiyah Love and defensive tackle Howard Cross were both beat up a bit in the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia.

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for the Orange Bowl showdown. Here is how the Irish will line up.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Riley Leonard celebrates winning the Sugar Bowl over Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Jadarian Price runs the ball for Notre Dame against Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison in the Sugar Bowl
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.

WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Mitchell Evans makes a catch for Notre Dame against Indiana
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) runs during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.

LG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.

C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.

RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.

RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

Donovan Hinish makes the sack of Gunner Stockton in Notre Dame's Sugar Bowl win over Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) goes for a tackle at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

VYP1 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.

DT1 - 97, Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 316 lbs., Sr.
DT2 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.

DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.

DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
or 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser makes a play on Georgia QB Gunner Stockton
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) controls the ball during the first quarter against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 25, Preston Zinter, 6-2, 235lbs., Fr.

ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Jordan Clark celebrates a big play for Notre Dame against Florida State
Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark (1) celebrates his interception during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.

CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 16, Tae Johnson, 6-2, 188 lbs., Fr.

CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts after winning defensive MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) holds up the Sugar Bowl outstanding defensive player trophy after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.

Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.

LS1 - Joseph Vinici, 6-4, 232 lbs., Fr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.

H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.

PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.

Jayden Harrison returns a kickoff for a touchdown in Notre Dame's win over Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.

