Urban Meyer Makes His Pick for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl
Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer has made his prediction for the Fighting Irish tilt against Penn State in the upcoming Orange Bowl against Penn State.
Notre Dame sits as a very slight favorite against Penn State and Meyer thinks the oddsmakers got the number right. Meyer previewed what he sees happening in the Orange Bowl on his podcast, The Triple Option.
Urban Meyer Sugar Bowl Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
"If Notre Dame plays the way they played, they win. Once again, Vegas is all over this," Meyer said. "I'd put zero doubt on it. Two excellent coaches, I see this as a pick 'em, but honestly, right now, if Notre Dame plays the way they did, they'll beat Penn State."
Notre Dame's History in Sugar Bowl
Thursday's showdown with Penn State will be just the sixth time in program history that Notre Dame has played in the Orange Bowl and the first it has played in the game since it switched venues to the old Joe Robbie Stadium.
Notre Dame sits 2-3 all-time in the Orange Bowl, having dropped its last two trips to the game.
Jan. 1, 1973: Nebraska 40, Notre Dame 6
Jan. 1, 1975: Notre Dame 13, Alabama 11
Jan. 1, 1990: Notre Dame 21, Colorado 6
Jan. 1, 1991: Colorado 10, Notre Dame 9
Jan. 1, 1996: Florida State 31, Notre Dame 26
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Latest Orange Bowl Betting Odds
Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:
Point spread: Notre Dame -1.5
Total: 46.5
MoneyLine: Notre Dame -128, Penn State +106