Irish Breakdown

Urban Meyer Makes His Pick for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl

Former Notre Dame assistant head coach thinks Vegas is all over Orange Bowl

Nick Shepkowski

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer walks across the field during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer walks across the field during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Urban Meyer has made his prediction for the Fighting Irish tilt against Penn State in the upcoming Orange Bowl against Penn State.

Notre Dame sits as a very slight favorite against Penn State and Meyer thinks the oddsmakers got the number right. Meyer previewed what he sees happening in the Orange Bowl on his podcast, The Triple Option.

Urban Meyer Sugar Bowl Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

"If Notre Dame plays the way they played, they win. Once again, Vegas is all over this," Meyer said. "I'd put zero doubt on it. Two excellent coaches, I see this as a pick 'em, but honestly, right now, if Notre Dame plays the way they did, they'll beat Penn State."

Notre Dame's History in Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame running back Anthony Johnson takes on Colorado in the 1990 gam
Jan 1; 1990; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Anthony Johnson (22) in action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Orange Bowl. Notre Dame defeated Colorado 21-6. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Thursday's showdown with Penn State will be just the sixth time in program history that Notre Dame has played in the Orange Bowl and the first it has played in the game since it switched venues to the old Joe Robbie Stadium.

Notre Dame sits 2-3 all-time in the Orange Bowl, having dropped its last two trips to the game.

Jan. 1, 1973: Nebraska 40, Notre Dame 6
Jan. 1, 1975: Notre Dame 13, Alabama 11
Jan. 1, 1990: Notre Dame 21, Colorado 6
Jan. 1, 1991: Colorado 10, Notre Dame 9
Jan. 1, 1996: Florida State 31, Notre Dame 26

Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Latest Orange Bowl Betting Odds

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and Molly McGrat
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is announced to fans after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs after the game at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Point spread: Notre Dame -1.5
Total: 46.5
MoneyLine: Notre Dame -128, Penn State +106

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

ESPN Computer Model Projects Orange Bowl Winner for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Showdown

Notre Dame loses tight end for year in defeat of Georgia

Notre Dame Outslugs Georgia to Record Biggest Win in 31 Years

Notre Dame's Special Teams Shine in Dominant Victory Over Georgia in Sugar Bowl

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football