Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

Ryan Roberts and Connor Rogers talk about the Notre Dame prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame has a number of former players that hope to be selected in April's NFL Draft. Just where those players go and how high they get selected will remain a mystery until the draft begins, but there is plenty to discuss in the meantime.

Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts is joined by Connor Rogers from Bleacher Report to talk about the Notre Dame prospects ahead of the draft.

Obviously standout safety Kyle Hamilton is a hot topic of conversation. The former Irish All-American will be a first round pick, but how high in the first round is a hotly debated topic. His Pro Day and NFL Scouting Combine performances have raised questions about his draft status, and the guys discuss how those performances should or will impact Hamilton's draft status.

Running back Kyren Williams also had a shaky testing period, although his 40-yard dash time improved at Notre Dame's Pro Day. Williams is a talented back that will get drafted, but we don't know if he'll be a day two or day three pick.

The guys also spend some time on talented wide receiver Kevin Austin and quarterback Jack Coan.

Following the interview with Rogers, Ryan jumps into a question and answer session with listeners and subscribers.

