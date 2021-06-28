Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton and Jarrett Patterson Are High Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame is coming off its most successful NFL Draft in decades, with nine former Irish players being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Although the Irish could be hard pressed to repeat that number in 2022, there are a number of Fighting Irish players with a chance to be very, very high picks.

NFL Draft analyst Ryan Roberts projects a pair of Notre Dame players to go very early in round one next year.

Roberts has All-American safety Kyle Hamilton projected to go No. 3 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"A year after getting their franchise quarterback, the Jaguars get the quarterback of their defense. Hamilton is the type of versatile piece on the backend that makes everything around him better." - Roberts

Should Hamilton go that high it would make him the highest drafted safety since Eric Turner (UCLA) was taken No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns back in 1991. That was the same year former Notre Dame All-American cornerback Todd Lyght was taken with the No. 5 overall pick.

Roberts has Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson going No. 16 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose interior offensive line has been decimated in recent seasons.

"Offensive line, offensive line and more offensive line should be the recipe for the Steelers next offseason. Even with the signing of Trai Turner, no spot should be guaranteed moving forward. Jarrett Patterson, originally recruited to play offensive tackle, has become one of the top centers in all of college football over the last two seasons. There is even a chance that Patterson might play guard for the Irish in 2021. His combination of size and athleticism give any potential suitors some options up front." - Roberts

The Steelers have not been shy about drafting Notre Dame players in recent seasons. Pittsburgh drafted wideout Chase Claypool in the second round of the 2020 draft and Stephon Tuitt in round two of the 2014 draft.

Roberts has the Denver Broncos taking former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter