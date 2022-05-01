Notre Dame 2022 NFL Draft Roundup

Notre Dame was expected to have a small draft class, but it was even smaller than expected as the Fighting Irish had just two players selected during the 2022 NFL Draft.

With most of Notre Dame's undrafted players signed let's take a look at how things went for Irish players in this year's draft cycle.

KYLE HAMILTON, SAFETY - 1st Round - No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens

Hamilton was considered a near consensus top ten player around the league but the devaluation of the safety position clouded that possibility. Instead, the 6-4, 220 pound safety falls into a great situation with the Ravens, who historically have run one of the more consistent programs across the league. Defense is a foundational piece to their consistent success. Bringing in a player like Hamilton is a huge pillar, especially as it appears that safety Chuck Clark may be on the way out.



KYREN WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK - 5th Round - No. 164 - LA Rams

Williams has been on a downward trend since his less than ideal showing at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The ultra productive runner found a home with the Rams, who have a need for a pass catching running back to paid with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson. His experience as a pass receiver and pass protector offer a nice baseline to make the roster.



JACK COAN, QUARTERBACK - Signed with Indianapolis Colts

Coan was another surprising undrafted free agent. His play style, however, should mesh well as a part of the Colts quarterback depth chart. He will be competing with Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan for a backup spot. It won’t be easy but Coan’s combination of IQ, accuracy and consistency will offer him a chance. Ehlinger was a 6th round pick a year ago and Morgan was a 4th round pick in 2020 but he has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL.

KEVIN AUSTIN, WIDE RECEIVER - Signed with Jacksonville Jaguars

After declaring early, Austin goes undrafted as a part of a deep wide receiver class. The talent has never been a question, but consistency sure has. He joins a crowded but often underwhelming wide receiver group in Jacksonville. Austin will be able to compete physically but playing with more nuance at the position will be the reason he sticks or not. It's simple, if he puts in the work and takes his craft seriously he'll have a chance to become a factor with the Jaguars.



MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA, DE - Signed with Las Vegas Raiders

This might be a long shot for Tagovailoa-Amosa, joining an extremely talented edge group that is led by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. He will need to show his versatility and impact the passer to stick. The practice squad may be his best chance.

KURT HINISH, DEFENSIVE TACKLE - Signed with Houston Texans

There are a lot of familiar names on the interior for the Houston Texans but the production does not quite match. More than likely a practice squad spot will be the best case scenario but Hinish has developed a reputation as a worker who could stick. He must show some sort of impact in the passing ahem and consistency holding the point of attack.

DREW WHITE, LINEBACKER - Signed with Washington Commanders

The Commanders have Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis penciled in as starters. After that, there isn’t much depth to speak of. White will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot. Staying healthy during the process and thriving on special teams will be keys.

It was not quite the depth of a 2022 class that Notre Dame would have liked. 2023 already looks like a one to remember. Still, players like Hamilton and Williams hope to carry the mantle of Notre Dame stars to make an impact on the next level.

Note: At the time this article was published former Irish players Isaiah Pryor, Jonathan Doerer and Cain Madden have yet to sign.

