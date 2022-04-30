Breaking Down Kyren Williams Fit With The Los Angeles Rams

It was a long wait for former Notre Dame star running back Kyren Williams, coming off the board to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with the No. 164 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a draft littered with insane volume, Williams was a victim of the sheer numbers game on top of his less than ideal showing at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Williams lands in an outstanding situation with the Rams, not only as a proven winner but he also has a reasonable outlook on playing time in 2022.

Williams was a dynamic weapon for the Irish over the last couple of seasons for Notre Dame, rushing for 2,127 yards and scoring 31 total touchdowns. He also collected 77 total receptions during that time, profiling as arguably the top pass-catching running back in the class - with the pass protection profile to boot. That by itself offers an extremely sound baseline for a pass-happy modern NFL.

DEPTH CHART

The fit with the Rams, especially, is an intriguing one. On paper, the team has two viable starting options in Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

The problem? Both have dealt with a string of injuries during their NFL careers. Akers tore his Achilles prior to the 2021 season, eventually returning in time for the playoff run. Conversely, Henderson filled in well for Akers during the regular season but also dealt with a series of nagging injuries, something that has plagued him early on in his career.

Both players are extremely talented runners but availability is always the most important ability at the NFL level. Considering an already short shelf life traditionally at the position, it’s also somewhat unsettling to have injuries in the equation.

OFFENSIVE FIT

Even with both players potentially staying healthy in 2022, Williams still has an opportunity to assume a role for head coach Sean McVay. All the running backs for the Rams combined for just 53 total receptions in 17 contests. Twenty-one of those were by Sony Michel, who is no longer with the team.

The passing game is the easy projection for Kyren, who has seen a lot of James White comps thrown his way. His ability as a pass blocker should also allow the team to be extremely comfortable with him potentially taking over as the third-down pass catcher in the offense. McVay has developed a reputation as a brilliant offensive mind, where he should be able to scheme up opportunities for Williams in that department.

Continuing with his baseline, Williams quietly also had decent production for Notre Dame as a punt returner in 2021. Brandon Powell does return as the Ram's main punt returner but it never hurts to also offer some potential in that department.

WRAPPING THINGS UP

The fact that each of Akers and Henderson has struggled with injuries also offers some possibility for Williams to get some volume as a runner. He would be one injury away from an opportunity. Kyren is an extremely underrated runner who offers an outstanding combination of vision, patience, and short-area explosiveness. He also is a tough and determined runner who is under-appreciated as a short-yardage ball carrier.

There have been a ton of questions about Williams throughout the process but he brings an energetic style that is infectious and consistent as a football player. Williams could not have asked for a better scenario - even despite the draft fall.

