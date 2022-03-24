Notre Dame Pro Day Preview

The Notre Dame football Pro Day is set for Friday, March 25th, beginning at 10:30 A.M. eastern time. Several talented former Irish players are set to show off their skills in front of a bevy of next level evaluators.

Pro Days in many instances can be a make or break it moment in the draft process. Depending on the player, it can mean a very different opportunity with a variety of layers to consider.

To Test, Or Not To Test

Flashing back to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Notre Dame had five participants who aimed to impress the NFL scouts, coaches and decision makers in attendance. As is the case for most programs, there was a mix between standout performers, some discouraging outcomes and everything in between.

Now entering one of the last stages of the draft process, the pro day offers another interesting opportunity. For some, it’s about quieting doubt and showing improvement in a certain phase of testing. For others, it’s about just staying healthy and sitting on those combine performances. While rare, seeing potential first round defensive end David Ojabo tear his Achilles at the Michigan Pro Day is a cautionary tale for some prospects to consider.

We are sure to get a mixed result of performers from the combine crew, some still have a lot to answer. For others, taking the risk just doesn’t make much sense.

Former All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is a player who had a very interesting performance in Indianapolis. He excelled at several drills, including standout performances in the weight in (came in 6’4 1⁄8”, 220 pounds with 33” arms), the vertical jump (38”), the board jump, the 3-cone (6.9 seconds) and very impressive field work. The only thing people wanted to talk about, however, was his underwhelming 40 time of 4.59 seconds.

Hamilton also had a less than stellar 4.32 seconds in the short shuttle. The latest word is that Hamilton will run his forty yard dash again. Outside of that, he isn’t expected to do much. His a potential top ten pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, whether he chooses to re-test or not.

Running back Kyren Williams is almost a guarantee to test, or at least he should be. He had a very troubling series of testing results in Indianapolis. Not only does he need to re-test, he’ll need to have some marked improvements. Getting somewhere in the 4.5s in the forty yard dash would be huge for his draft stock. Improving both his vertical (32”) and broad jump (9’8”) would also be helpful.

Williams also did not run either of the 3-cone or short shuttle last month, as was the case with every running back in attendance. That marks a huge chance for him, where he should test relatively well with his ability to change direction. The weigh in will also be interesting. If he is able to weigh in somewhere in the ballpark or 200 pounds, it could quiet some concerns over his ideal usage level on the next level.

His field work just needs to be consistent with what we saw in Indianapolis. Williams is a better football player than true athlete. That part of the equation shouldn’t be in question. Having an opportunity to go somewhere in the third or fourth round will be heavily dependent on his pro day workout.

There weren’t many bigger winners during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine than wide receiver Kevin Austin. Across the board, he put on an absolute show in Indianapolis, even to a higher level than the Irish Breakdown staff anticipated. Testing is off the table, there’s no need for it. Austin was elite across the board.

Do some field work, catch the football and call it a day. Austin just needs to maintain the momentum that he was able to gain during that combine performance. Don’t hurt yourself unnecessarily.

Quarterback Jack Coan is also in a position where re-testing is not necessary. He tested as well, and in some cases even better, than most anticipated. His performance will be all about his throwing portion of the workout and his command. With the opportunity to throw to pass catchers he has grown a great rapport with, you would expect Coan to be quick, decisive and on time for the most part.

Coan has quietly had a rock solid draft process so far. If he is able to end the Pro Day the right way, expect him to cement himself as a draftable player on day three come April.

Former defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is another player who had a lot on the line during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. It was a solid but unspectacular performance. MTA is a player who was in threat of being labeled as a “tweener”, somewhere that no prospect ever wants to fall.

He did well enough to work a majority of reps on the edge. He proceeded to have a nice showing in field work, which was expected. The last challenge will be the 3-cone and short shuttle tests, both of which Tagovailoa-Amosa did not participate in in Indianapolis. That 3 cone will especially be important for MTA. That is a huge barometer translation on the edge.

With a solid time of 7.2 seconds or better, he could align himself as a day three option when the NFL Draft begins.

Making An Impression

There are several former Notre Dane players who will be testing for the first time this draft process at the pro day on Friday. Among them are former linebacker Drew White, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, offensive guard Cain Madden and punter Jonathan Doerer.

Each has their own challenges ahead but let’s decipher the ideal day for each to garner a high level of attention.

DREW WHITE

IDEAL WORKOUT FOR WHITE

40 yard dash: 4.65-4.75

Vertical jump: 34+ inches

Broad jump: 10’

Short shuttle: 4.2-4.3 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.9.7.1 seconds

The fact of the matter is that White is not going to be a big linebacker. He’s most likely going to come in with middling height/length and around 230 pounds or less. When you are that type of linebacker, you need to be a good athlete. Testing poorly with that size profile would be a distaste for White.

He will garner an opportunity as a priority free agent just off of the name recognition and resume as a player. If White wants a real chance to stick, however, he will have to bring some movement skills to warrant upside as a special teamer or situational player. The pro day is a huge test for him.

KURT HINISH

IDEAL WORKOUT FOR HINISH

40 yard dash: 5.1-5.25 seconds

Vertical jump: 28+ inches

Broad jump: 9’

Short shuttle: 4.3-4.4 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.3-7.5 seconds

Hinish faces similar challenges as White. He is expected to measure in smaller, somewhere in the 285-292 pound range with underwhelming length. It would be disastrous if he isn’t able to test as at least a solid athlete.

The assumption about Hinish is that he is a lunch pail type player, which is fine but as a rotational player ideally, offering no movement skills is no help to his stock. He is almost certainly going to be another priority free agent type but does have the “make it” feel to him if he can just hit a couple thresholds athletically.

CAIN MADDEN

IDEAL WORKOUT FOR MADDEN

40 yard dash: 5.25-5.35 seconds

Vertical jump: 28+ inches

Broad jump: 9’

Short shuttle: 4.6-4.8 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.5-7.7 seconds

As you can tell, there is a common theme for the non-Combine invites. Madden is also an undersized player for his position. There isn’t much in terms of length or projection for the sixth year Senior. What you see is what you are going to get. Testing isn’t overly important for interior offensive lineman.

Madden can, however, help himself but looking solid in position drills and maybe even showing the ability to snap. He will have to be able to backup multiple interior positions to stick. If he isn’t able to, he has almost no opportunity to find a spot on the next level.

JONATHAN DOERER

Testing does not matter one bit for specialists. For what it’s worth, Doerer is a safe bet to test relatively well. This event will be about his kicking. Doerer has always had a strong leg but he has been extremely inconsistent from an accuracy perspective.

He will have to show that range during the event but also, must show the accuracy portion. Kickoff opportunities will also be huge for him. Showing off that leg strength to potentially compete as a kickoff specialist will be essentially.

JUNIORS PARTICIPATING?

Over the last couple of seasons, we have seen more and more juniors compare at pro days. It will be interesting to see if Notre Dame has any future prospects planning to work out. The scope of players who usually work out are at the skill positions. If there isn’t a quarterback then you may see a younger quarterback, ala C.J. Stroud competing at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

With Jack Coan at the event, that will not be an issue. There are also a couple skill position players already set to be there with Austin and Williams. From a rep perspective, they will need more bodies. That’s where you might see wide receiver Braden Lenzy, tight end Michael Mayer or running back Chris Tyree participating with the need. If wide receiver Avery Davis was fully healthy, he’d be almost a guarantee to participate as well, especially since he worked out at last year's Pro Day, along with Williams.

It is uncertain if any of the three will indeed be participating but it does leave some interesting early looks at future projected first rounder Mayer in action. That’s about all to be expected at the event. Fans shouldn’t anticipate defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola twins to show out for evaluators as a part of the workout, and Cam Hart is also still coming back from an injury, so he likely isn't going to work out.

There will be some former Notre Dame players on campus to work out at the Pro Day, including cornerback Donte Vaughn.

