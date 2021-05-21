Breaking Down Notre Dame All-American Candidates For 2021

Notre Dame had six players earn at least a third-team All-American honor in 2020, and another earned first-team freshman All-America honors. Four of those six All-Americans are gone, so new candidates will likely emerge. Well, at least Notre Dame fans should hope they emerge, as the more players that perform at an All-American level the better the Fighting Irish will be in 2021.

In our latest podcast I broke down all of those performers, and others who I feel could be potential breakout players.

The All-American candidates were broken down into three categories: no brainers, good shot and bold predictions.

NO BRAINERS

Kyle Hamilton, Safety - Hamilton earned first-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele last season, and second team honors from the American Football Coaches Association, the Walter Camp Foundation and The Athletic. He returns not only as arguably the best safety in the nation, but one of the best defensive players at any position. Hamilton not earning All-American honors in 2021 would be a shocker.

Kyren Williams, Running Back - Williams earned second-team All-American honors by The Sporting News and third-team honors from Phil Steele after rushing for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns while hauling in 35 passes. Williams should have an even more expanded role in 2021, especially in the pass game, and an even better campaign in 2021 is expected. Earning All-American honors again at running back will be a challenge after the Irish lost four starting lineman, but Williams should put up impressive numbers for what should be a Top 10 team.

GOOD SHOT

Jarrett Patterson, Offensive Line - Patterson is the best returning lineman for a program that has produced a lot of OL All-Americans in recent seasons. He is ranked by Pro Football Focus as the nation's fourth best returning interior blocker, which came after he earned honorable mention All-American honors in 2020. Patterson is moving to guard, and the transition should be smooth. As long as his linemates improve I expect him to battle for All-American honors this season.

Michael Mayer, Tight End - Mayer ranked sixth in catches among tight ends last season and 10th in receiving yards ... and he was just a freshman. Mayer is arguably Notre Dame's most talented offensive player and he should be a focal point of the offense. If Notre Dame expands his route using and gets him more action down the field and in space his yards and yards per catch should see a big jump. All-American honors will have a chance at happening if the offense also utilizes him more in the red zone during his sophomore season.

BOLD PREDICTION

Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Tackle - Ademilola has yet to be a starter at Notre Dame and he hasn't exactly produced at a high rate. He has just six combined tackles for loss and a sack during his first three seasons, but his talent has been obvious from the moment he arrived at Notre Dame. Now that he steps into a more prominent role he'll have a chance at a jump in production. When you combine that with his God-given talent and a defensive system that should better utilize his skill and Ademilola could end up having a major breakout in 2021.

Jack Kiser, Rover - Cincinnati's rover was on pace for 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions last season (assuming the Bearcats played a full season), and with all due respect to Jarell White, he doesn't have Kiser's talent. The rising junior was outstanding in his lone 2020 start, he had a highly impressive spring and he's starting at a playmaking position in Marcus Freeman's aggressive defense. If he stays healthy and carries his strong spring into the fall he could put up numbers reminiscent of the last rover at Notre Dame, who was a unanimous All-American in 2020.

There are other possible All-American breakout players (Isaiah Foskey, Jack Coan, etc.) and we discussed those candidacies in the podcast.

