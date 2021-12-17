Notre Dame And The Transfer Portal

As was predicted by anyone that was being honest with themselves, free agency has come to college football in the form of the transfer portal. For Notre Dame, however, the portal isn't and won't have the same impact as it does for other programs.

In our latest podcast we discuss Notre Dame and the portal. We discuss why Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman can't use the portal the way other programs can, how the portal can in fact benefit the Irish program and then specifically what the 2022 portal needs are for the Irish.

Our discussion revolves around a few important topics.

1) Notre Dame can't take non-graduate transfers as openly as others - It is much easier for Notre Dame to get high school prospects and to a degree graduate transfer than it is for them to get transfers without a degree. It's certainly not impossible, as former safety and captain Alohi Gilman (2017-19) showed, but it's much harder. In the above video we explain why that is.

2) Notre Dame must always be a high school prospect driven program - We discuss how the portal impacts Notre Dame, but also address that the Irish must always focus on recruiting and developing prep players.

3) Notre Dame must properly embrace the portal - Just because it's harder for Notre Dame to land transfers doesn't mean it can't take advantage of the portal. Obviously, Notre Dame can still go after graduate players like Jack Coan, Cain Madden and Cody Riggs. But it must also create a staff and system in its recruiting operation that focuses on looking for non-graduates that fit Notre Dame's profile.

