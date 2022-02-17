Irish Breakdown TV: Breaking Down Marcus Freeman's First Notre Dame Staff

Head coach Marcus Freeman has finalized his first coaching staff at Notre Dame, and the first-year coach struck all the right notes. In our latest Irish Breakdown show I discuss all the reasons why this was such a strong start for Freeman, and why hiring the right staff was so important.

There were many layers to this discussion and analysis. Of course there is plenty of discussion on the overall makeup of the staff and the process that got us to this point. I also broke down the unique blend of youth and experience on the staff, and later in the show there was a great question about what this much youth can add to the program.

Freeman also landed several big name coaches like Deland McCullough, Harry Hiestand and Al Golden. I break down why that's important for recruiting and for the staff make up, but I also discuss what so many highly sought after coaches coming to Notre Dame says about how Freeman is viewed in the coaching world.

There was plenty of discussion of the Freeman/Golden dynamic and the traits that seem prevalent with all of the new hires. I also spend a lot of time talking about how those traits are so important for any coach, but why they are especially important for a Notre Dame coach, and a Notre Dame coach in the era of open transfers.

During the show I answer several subscriber and listener questions, one of which included comparing this staff to what I view as the best staff under Brian Kelly, which was the 2017 group.

