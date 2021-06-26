Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule
Our Countdown To Kickoff for the 2021 season continues with a podcast that dives into the Notre Dame football schedule.
We will soon dive into each opponent on an individual basis, but first we take a big picture look at the schedule.
To kick things off we look at the schedule in a four quarters view, which goes three games at a time. We discuss which quarters should be periods where the Irish dominate and which groupings are the toughest.
We then dive into other aspects of the schedule. We talk toughest Notre Dame opponents, trap games, games that Notre Dame should dominate and which period is most important to Notre Dame solidifying itself as a playoff team.
Of course we have a Q&A session after the schedule breakdown, and during that section we starting talking about what the Irish record should look like this season.
