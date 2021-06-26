Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySubscribeSI.com
Search

Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule

Irish Breakdown dives into the Notre Dame 2021 football schedule
Author:
Publish date:

Our Countdown To Kickoff for the 2021 season continues with a podcast that dives into the Notre Dame football schedule. 

We will soon dive into each opponent on an individual basis, but first we take a big picture look at the schedule.

To kick things off we look at the schedule in a four quarters view, which goes three games at a time. We discuss which quarters should be periods where the Irish dominate and which groupings are the toughest.

We then dive into other aspects of the schedule. We talk toughest Notre Dame opponents, trap games, games that Notre Dame should dominate and which period is most important to Notre Dame solidifying itself as a playoff team.

Of course we have a Q&A session after the schedule breakdown, and during that section we starting talking about what the Irish record should look like this season.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster
Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame
Football

Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule

Jayden Bellamy 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Jayden Bellamy, Defensive Back

Harrison Smith
Football

Four Notre Dame Alums Make Pro Football Focus Top 50 NFL Players List

Ashton Craig
Recruiting

Notre Dame OL Target Ashton Craig Is An Emerging, Versatile Target

CJ Williams 2
Football

Notre Dame Recruiting - Previewing This Weekend's Visits

Notre Dame
Recruiting

Talking Notre Dame and NIL, Upcoming Visits, Ashton Craig, Carnell Tate, LB Recruiting and More

Isaiah Foskey
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Defensive Ends Must Turn Potential Into Production

Ashton Craig1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Ashton Craig, Offensive Line

MAILBAG
Football

Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Wednesday Edition