Breaking Down Notre Dame's Open Football Practice

Irish Breakdown was on hand for Notre Dame's only full open practice of the 2022 spring, and we got together to break it all down

Notre Dame held its only fully open practice of the 2022 spring this weekend. Irish Breakdown's staff was in attendance and got a great view of the Notre Dame practice.

Following the practice our staff got together to break it all down. We went DEEP into the practice.

Our show kicked off with a full breakdown of the offensive and defensive line. The offensive line certainly had the best day, and that group has already shown great improvement under the tutelage of coach Harry Hiestand. We saw the defensive line have its share of moments as well, and we broke down the positives from this practice as well, including thorough analysis of young players like Jason Onye, Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira, Gabriel Rubio and Rylie Mills.

Next we discussed the Irish quarterbacks and broke down why Tyler Buchner was the top passer on the day. We also spent plenty of time breaking down the impressive performance of the Irish backs, including the strong performance of Audric Estime and the impressive talent of freshman Jadarian Price.

Chansi Stuckey's wide receivers continue to make steady improvement and they had some good battles with the defensive backs, which was our next topic of conversation. That is followed by talk about the Irish linebackers (Marist Liufau, Prince Kollie, the freshmen) and the secondary. Sophomore cornerback Ryan Barnes got plenty of attention, as did All-American safety Brandon Joseph.

Here's a look at our practice highlights of the Irish receivers.

