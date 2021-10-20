    • October 20, 2021
    Notre Dame Quarterback Brendon Clark Enters The Transfer Portal

    Notre Dame junior quarterback Brendon Clark intends to enter the transfer portal and leave the program
    Notre Dame junior quarterback Brendon Clark announced on Twitter that he intends to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. On Monday, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly talked about getting Clark reps on the scout team.

    The conversation was centered on how Kelly kept his quarterbacks, even the fourth string one, engaged and ready to go. Clark was working with the scout team.

    Apparently, it’s not easy.

    On Tuesday, Clark, who was playing behind Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne, announced his decision. Clark was the odd-man-out in a year where there hasn’t been much clarity at the position.

    Because of a knee injury, and the Covid-19 exception, Clark has three years of eligibility left.

    Clark wrote: “First and foremost, I would like to thank coach Kelly and the entire Notre Dame coaching staff for the opportunity to play football and go to school at such a prestigious university. I am beyond grateful for the experience, and for the relationships that have been built over the past few years. However, it is in my best interest that I enter my name into the transfer portal. I am looking forward to this new journey but will always appreciate my time here in South Bend.”

    Clark, who is 6 foot 2 and weighs 225-pounds, was set back because of a knee injury that required surgery last December. Clark had torn his ACL on the same knee in high school. Clark missed spring practice.

    By then, Coan had transferred from Wisconsin. With Pyne battling Coan for the starting spot and then Buchner, who has effectively become the second option at quarterback for the Irish after arriving this summer, the handwriting was on the wall for the strong-armed Clark. Clark was a three-star prospect, according to 247.com. He de-committed from Wake Forest to play for the Irish. Clark played in one game in 2020, completing a pass for seven yards against Pittsburgh in a 45-3 victory. As a freshman, he completed one pass to Braden Lenzy for 22-yards in a game against New Mexico.

    Notre Dame plays USC on Saturday at 7:30 at Notre Dame Stadium. Coan is expected to start. Steve Angeli, a 6-3, 215-pound senior from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, has committed to play for the Irish next year. Angelli is rated as the 15th best quarterback in the country by 247Sports. Clark is the second player to leave the team this season. Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III left the team after the Florida State game. Keys is finishing the semester at Notre Dame with the intention of playing somewhere else next year once he received his degree.

