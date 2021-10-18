Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status Ahead Of Notre Dame Matchup Against USC

    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status Ahead Of Matchup Against USC

    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly updated his team's injury status
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had a lot of injury information to provide during his Monday press conference ahead of the Fighting Irish matchup against USC.

    The good news is that sophomore tight end Michael Mayer appears to be healthy and ready to go.

    Mayer was limping noticeably at the end of a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati, a game in which he caught eight passes for 93 yards. Kelly said then that Mayer, who has a team-leading 32 pass receptions for 360 yards with three touchdown catches, has been wrestling with the injury all season. Kelly indicated that Mayer will probably play against USC on Saturday.

    “He practiced last week and he looks to be 100%,” Kelly said. “He weight trained and looked good.”

    Kelly said that freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner, who injured his hamstring against Virginia Tech, wasn't a full go last week. He expects him to be better this week.

    “I wouldn’t say he was 100% last week,” Kelly said. “He got a lot of reps. He should be 100% for this week.”

    Cane Berrong, a backup freshman tight end, tore his medal collateral ligament in practice last week and he’s done for the season.

    Kelly said that a rough timeline for the return of tight end Kevin Bauman, who fractured his leg in the opener against Florida State, is two weeks. The injury to Berrong, Bauman and the fact freshman Mitchell Evans will be out for the first half of the game against USC, the Irish are scrambling for depth at the position.

    For now, Michael Carmody, who has played left tackle, is listed as the third or fourth tight end. Kelly said he’ll stay there until Bauman returns. Joe Alt, a freshman, is listed as the starting left tackle with sophomore Tosh Baker listed as his backup.

    Kelly also noted that running back Chris Tyree, who went down early in the win over Virginia Tech, was also cleared to play for this weekend's matchup against USC.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status Ahead Of Notre Dame Matchup Against USC

    55 seconds ago
    Kedon Slovis
    Football

    USC Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

    1 hour ago
    Jack Coan - Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Jack Coan Remains The Starting Quarterback For Notre Dame

    2 hours ago
    Defensive Line
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. USC

    5 hours ago
    Notre Dame vs USC
    Football

    Series History: Notre Dame vs. USC

    8 hours ago
    David Bell Purdue
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Week Seven Brings Yet Another Wild Weekend

    11 hours ago
    Drew Pyne
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 13 In AP Poll

    Oct 17, 2021
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Stays At No. 13 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Oct 17, 2021
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Still Has Plenty To Play For, Which This Weekend Of CFB Showed

    Oct 17, 2021