Notre Dame's Bryce Young is a Fast-Rising Star for Fighting Irish
Notre Dame brought in a very talented recruiting class this past year, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.
Kennedy Urlacher shined during the second half of Notre Dame's blowout of Purdue last Saturday, but the game started with a flash from a different freshman.
Bryce Young is on Notre Dame's kickoff team and wasted no time Saturday, lighting up a Purdue player on the kickoff right after the Irish had taken an early 7-0 lead.
Notre Dame Football: Special Teams Coach Marty Biagi on Young's Hit
Notre Dame special teams coach Marty Biagi met the media on Thursday and was asked right away about Young's tone-setting hit.
"Ah, you know, what happens in the meeting stays in the meeting. But it was good to see. It's something Bryce has done a great job with in the first three games, in multiple roles on special teams. I think the guys were kind of saying this is gonna happen sooner or later. He's a force down the field, but now we have to be smart.
"Now teams are gonna what? Start to chip him, double-team him and try and get in his way, so other guys are gonna have to be able to do that. But it was something that they got to see and enjoy, and you heard them talking about it on the bus ride home and everything. I think it just speaks to the character of, he'll do whatever's asked on this team, which is really impressive to see."
Notre Dame Football: Bryce Young's Increasing Role
Notre Dame has been battling injuries early this season and the loss of Joshua Burnham to an ankle injury is the one that likely impacts Young the most.
When Marcus Freeman was discussing the latest injuries on Monday, he immediately mentioned Young's name along with Junior Tuihalamaka as who will continue to fill that void.
Young has seen his stock skyrocket over the last two years as he continues to grow, as he checked in at 6-5.5 during the recruiting process and is now listed at 6-7 on the Notre Dame website. We had a feeling that he would be one of the freshmen with the best chance to make an impact on this team in 2024, and with the slew of injuries Notre Dame has suffered, we could be getting real close to him making that impact felt on more than just special teams.
