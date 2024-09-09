Notre Dame Gets 'SEC Shorts' Treatment After Brutal Loss
Social media has been abuzz the last few days roasting Notre Dame for its loss against Northern Illinois, and rightfully so. The loss is among the worst in program history and the biggest based off the point spread since Notre Dame opened the 1995 season with a loss to Northwestern.
Some chatter across Notre Dame message boards and podcasts has been about how the Irish still have chance at the College Football Playoff despite the woeful loss.
Sure, I guess that's the case by technicality but Notre Dame was exposed as having so many issues this past Saturday that it's laughable right now to be thinking about anything outside of how they're going to get a win at Purdue.
In the spirit of the Notre Dame-College Football Playoff conversation though, one outlet is already declaring the Irish dead.
Literally.
SEC Shorts highlights different college football storylines each week, usually based in the SEC. This week it spent its time recapping what happened to Notre Dame before an SEC team makes an appearance late.
Enjoy it as well as you can below.
It may not be over by technicalities but like I said above, Notre Dame has a ton to work out before it can start thinking of anything related to the post-season, let alone the College Football Playoff.
