Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Do Irish Stay Alive in College Football Playoff Race?
Although it's not unbelievable, Notre Dame's biggest home game of the 2024 football season is Saturday as No. 16 Louisville comes to take on the 15th ranked Fighting Irish.
Because of an almost unforgivable loss against Northern Illinois in Week 2, Notre Dame is going to need to win out in order to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. Chances are good that Saturday's game against Louisville will be the toughest opponent standing in the way of the Irish and that.
So does Notre Dame find a way to win and keep its playoff hopes alive? Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees happening on Saturday in South Bend.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Picks - Nathan Erbach:
I’ve gone back and forth several times on how I feel this game plays out, and ultimately I feel like we see a good team effort out of Notre Dame. Considering the opponent and the importance of the game, Marcus Freeman will have his guys ready. This is when he typically shines as a coach.
Louisville defeated Notre Dame last year in a somewhat embarrassing effort at their place. The Irish get revenge this year at home. The passing attack looks much better from the get go and the Notre Dame defense is its typical self making it hard for Louisville to put up enough points to secure a win on the road.’
Notre Dame 31, Louisville 20
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Picks - Mason Plummer
Watts has another big game in a big game as he tallies 4 tackles and a pick to seal it as Notre Dame moves to 4-1.
The Irish run riot as Price and Love both score and Leonard crosses over 100 rushing yards for the game.
Notre Dame 27, Louisville 14
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Picks - John Kennedy
Notre Dame should have revenge on the mind as Louisville rolls into South Bend this weekend. Can the Irish take down the Cardinals and remain in CFP contention or will underrated Jeff Brohm end the Irish's hopes in back-to-back years before Halloween?
While Louisville does seem to have Notre Dame and Freeman's number, Notre Dame does tend to play its best ball in bigger game moments, which this certainly qualifies as being. This game will be stressful. Notre Dame will struggle offensively but the defense will keep it in the game as they do every week. In the end, Notre Dame rises up and makes 1 last big play to get the win and save the season. It'll be an ugly and needed hard-fought win.
Notre Dame 26, Louisville 20
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Picks - Nick Shepkowski
After an incredibly slow start last Saturday, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard came alive in the passing game. That's worth remembering as where Louisville's talented defense is most susceptible is against the pass.
This one is close late and it's a big pass by Leonard that puts Notre Dame in position to take the late lead and ultimately move to 4-1.
Notre Dame 17, Louisville 16
