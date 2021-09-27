September 27, 2021
Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Cincinnati

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against the 7th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats
Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against the 7th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats.

OFFENSE - FIRST TEAM

QB #17 Jack Coan - 6-3, 223, 5th
RB #23 Kyren Williams - 5-9, 199, Jr.
X #0 Braden Lenzy - 5-11 1/2, 182, Sr.
Z #3 Avery Davis - 5-11, 202, 5th
W #4 Kevin Austin - 6-2, 215, Sr.
TE #87 Michael Mayer - 6-4 1/2, 251, Soph.
LT #68 Michael Carmody - 6-5 1/2, 290, Soph. or #79 Tosh Baker - 6-8, 307, Soph.
LG #52 Zeke Correll - 6-3, 295, Jr.
C #55 Jarrett Patterson - 6-4 1/2, 307, Sr.
RG #62 Cain Madden - 6-2 1/2, 310, 6th
RT #75 Josh Lugg - 6-7, 305, 5th

DEFENSE - FIRST TEAM

VYP #7 Isaiah Foskey - 6-5, 260, Jr.
DT #57 Jayson Ademilola - 6-3, 280, Sr.
NG #41 Kurt Hinish - 6-2, 300, 5th
DE #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 6-2 1/2, 268, 5th
MK #40 Drew White - 6-0, 228, 5th
WLB #27 JD Bertrand - 6-1, 230, Jr.
ROV #24 Jack Kiser - 6-1 1/2, 222, Jr. or #10 Isaiah Pryor - 6-1 1/2, 217, 5th
SS #3 Houston Griffith - 6-0, 202, Sr.
FS #14 Kyle Hamilton - 6-4, 220, Jr.
CB #6 Clarence Lewis - 5-11 1/2, 193, Soph.
CB #5 Cam Hart - 6-2 1/2, 205, Jr.

OFFENSE - SECOND TEAM

QB #10 Drew Pyne - 5-11 1/2, 200, Soph.
RB #25 Chris Tyree - 5-9 1/2, 190, Soph.
X #21 Lorenzo Styles - 6-1, 195, Fr.
Z #5 Joe Wilkins Jr. - 6-1 1/2, 195, Sr.
W #16 Deion Colzie - 6-5, 195, Fr.
TE #85 George Takacs - 6-6, 247, Sr.
LG #50 Rocco Spindler - 6-4 1/2, 300, Fr.
C #73 Andrew Kristofic - 6-4, 295, Jr.
RG #56 John Dirksen - 6-5, 306, Sr.
RT #76 Joe Alt - 6-7 1/2, 305, Fr.

DEFENSE - SECOND TEAM

VYP #9 Justin Ademilola - 6-2, 255, Sr. or #12 Jordan Botelho - 6-2 1/2, 245, Soph.
DT #99 Rylie Mills - 6-5, 283, Soph.
NG #56 Howard Cross III - 6-1, 275, Jr.
DE #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah - 6-3, 250, Jr.
MK #52 Bo Bauer - 6-3, 233, Sr.
WLB #32 Prince Kollie - 6-2 1/2, 222, Fr.
ROV #26 Xavier Watts - 5-11 1/2, 195, Soph.
SS #16 KJ Wallace - 5-10, 185, Jr.
FS #2 DJ Brown - 6-0 1/2, 200, Sr.
CB #28 TaRiq Bracy - 5-10, 177, Sr.
CB #11 Ramon Henderson - 6-1, 190, Soph.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K #39 Jonathan Doerer - 6-3, 197, 5th
P #19 Jay Bramblett - 6-1 1/2, 197, Jr.
H #19 Jay Bramblett - 6-1 1/2, 197, Jr.
LS #65 Michael Vinson - 6-2, 230, Sr.
KR #25 Chris Tyree - 5-9 1/2, 190, Soph.
PR #29 Matt Salerno - 6-0 1/2, 199, Sr. or #23 Kyren Williams - 5-9, 199, Jr.

