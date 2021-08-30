Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Florida State
Notre Dame depth chart for its matchup against Florida State
OFFENSE - FIRST TEAM
QB #17 Jack Coan - 6-3, 223, 5th
RB #23 Kyren Williams - 5-9, 199, Jr.
X #0 Braden Lenzy - 5-11 1/2, 182, Sr.
Z #3 Avery Davis - 5-11, 202, 5th
W #4 Kevin Austin - 6-2, 215, Sr.
TE #87 Michael Mayer - 6-4 1/2, 251, Soph.
LT #54 Blake Fisher - 6-6, 335, Fr.
LG #52 Zeke Correll - 6-3, 295, Jr.
C #55 Jarrett Patterson - 6-4 1/2, 307, Sr.
RG #62 Cain Madden - 6-2 1/2, 310, 6th
RT #75 Josh Lugg - 6-7, 305, 5th
OFFENSE - SECOND TEAM
QB #10 Drew Pyne - 5-11 1/2, 200, Soph.
RB #25 Chris Tyree - 5-9 1/2, 190, Soph.
X #21 Lorenzo Styles - 6-1, 195, Fr.
Z #13 Lawrence Keys III - 5-10 1/2, 176, Sr.
W #5 Joe Wilkins Jr. - 6-1 1/2, 195, Sr.
TE #85 George Takacs - 6-6, 247, Sr. or #84 Kevin Bauman - 6-4 1/2, 242, Soph.
LT #68 Michael Carmody - 6-5 1/2, 290, Soph.
LG #50 Rocco Spindler - 6-4 1/2, 300, Fr.
C #73 Andrew Kristofic - 6-4, 295, Jr.
RG #56 John Dirksen - 6-5, 306, Sr.
RT #79 Tosh Baker - 6-8, 307, Soph.
DEFENSE - FIRST TEAM
VYP #7 Isaiah Foskey - 6-5, 260, Jr.
DT #57 Jayson Ademilola - 6-3, 280, Sr.
NG #41 Kurt Hinish - 6-2, 300, 5th
DE #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 6-2 1/2, 268, 5th
MK #40 Drew White - 6-0, 228, 5th
WLB #27 JD Bertrand - 6-1, 230, Jr.
ROV #24 Jack Kiser - 6-1 1/2, 222, Jr.
SS #3 Houston Griffith - 6-0, 202, Sr.
FS #14 Kyle Hamilton - 6-4, 220, Jr.
CB #6 Clarence Lewis - 5-11 1/2, 193, Soph.
CB #5 Cam Hart - 6-2 1/2, 205, Jr.
DEFENSE - SECOND TEAM
VYP #9 Justin Ademilola - 6-2, 255, Sr.
DT #99 Rylie Mills - 6-5, 283, Soph.
NG #56 Howard Cross III - 6-1, 275, Jr.
DE #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah - 6-3, 250, Jr.
MK #52 Bo Bauer - 6-3, 233, Sr.
WLB #33 Shayne Simon - 6-3, 233, Sr.
ROV #10 Isaiah Pryor - 6-1 1/2, 217, 5th or #13 Paul Moala - 5-11 1/2, 222, Sr.
SS #16 KJ Wallace - 5-10, 185, Jr.
FS #2 DJ Brown - 6-0 1/2, 200, Sr.
CB #28 TaRiq Bracy - 5-10, 177, Sr.
CB #11 Ramon Henderson - 6-1, 190, Soph.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K #39 Jonathan Doerer - 6-3, 197, 5th
P #19 Jay Bramblett - 6-1 1/2, 197, Jr.
H #19 Jay Bramblett - 6-1 1/2, 197, Jr.
LS #65 Michael Vinson - 6-2, 230, Sr.
KR #25 Chris Tyree - 5-9 1/2, 190, Soph.
PR #29 Matt Salerno - 6-0 1/2, 199, Sr. or #13 Lawrence Keys III - 5-10 1/2, 176, Sr.
