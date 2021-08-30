Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Florida State

Depth chart for Notre Dame as it kicks off the 2021 season against Florida State

Notre Dame depth chart for its matchup against Florida State

OFFENSE - FIRST TEAM

QB #17 Jack Coan - 6-3, 223, 5th

RB #23 Kyren Williams - 5-9, 199, Jr.

X #0 Braden Lenzy - 5-11 1/2, 182, Sr.

Z #3 Avery Davis - 5-11, 202, 5th

W #4 Kevin Austin - 6-2, 215, Sr.

TE #87 Michael Mayer - 6-4 1/2, 251, Soph.

LT #54 Blake Fisher - 6-6, 335, Fr.

LG #52 Zeke Correll - 6-3, 295, Jr.

C #55 Jarrett Patterson - 6-4 1/2, 307, Sr.

RG #62 Cain Madden - 6-2 1/2, 310, 6th

RT #75 Josh Lugg - 6-7, 305, 5th

OFFENSE - SECOND TEAM

QB #10 Drew Pyne - 5-11 1/2, 200, Soph.

RB #25 Chris Tyree - 5-9 1/2, 190, Soph.

X #21 Lorenzo Styles - 6-1, 195, Fr.

Z #13 Lawrence Keys III - 5-10 1/2, 176, Sr.

W #5 Joe Wilkins Jr. - 6-1 1/2, 195, Sr.

TE #85 George Takacs - 6-6, 247, Sr. or #84 Kevin Bauman - 6-4 1/2, 242, Soph.

LT #68 Michael Carmody - 6-5 1/2, 290, Soph.

LG #50 Rocco Spindler - 6-4 1/2, 300, Fr.

C #73 Andrew Kristofic - 6-4, 295, Jr.

RG #56 John Dirksen - 6-5, 306, Sr.

RT #79 Tosh Baker - 6-8, 307, Soph.

DEFENSE - FIRST TEAM

VYP #7 Isaiah Foskey - 6-5, 260, Jr.

DT #57 Jayson Ademilola - 6-3, 280, Sr.

NG #41 Kurt Hinish - 6-2, 300, 5th

DE #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 6-2 1/2, 268, 5th

MK #40 Drew White - 6-0, 228, 5th

WLB #27 JD Bertrand - 6-1, 230, Jr.

ROV #24 Jack Kiser - 6-1 1/2, 222, Jr.

SS #3 Houston Griffith - 6-0, 202, Sr.

FS #14 Kyle Hamilton - 6-4, 220, Jr.

CB #6 Clarence Lewis - 5-11 1/2, 193, Soph.

CB #5 Cam Hart - 6-2 1/2, 205, Jr.

DEFENSE - SECOND TEAM

VYP #9 Justin Ademilola - 6-2, 255, Sr.

DT #99 Rylie Mills - 6-5, 283, Soph.

NG #56 Howard Cross III - 6-1, 275, Jr.

DE #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah - 6-3, 250, Jr.

MK #52 Bo Bauer - 6-3, 233, Sr.

WLB #33 Shayne Simon - 6-3, 233, Sr.

ROV #10 Isaiah Pryor - 6-1 1/2, 217, 5th or #13 Paul Moala - 5-11 1/2, 222, Sr.

SS #16 KJ Wallace - 5-10, 185, Jr.

FS #2 DJ Brown - 6-0 1/2, 200, Sr.

CB #28 TaRiq Bracy - 5-10, 177, Sr.

CB #11 Ramon Henderson - 6-1, 190, Soph.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K #39 Jonathan Doerer - 6-3, 197, 5th

P #19 Jay Bramblett - 6-1 1/2, 197, Jr.

H #19 Jay Bramblett - 6-1 1/2, 197, Jr.

LS #65 Michael Vinson - 6-2, 230, Sr.

KR #25 Chris Tyree - 5-9 1/2, 190, Soph.

PR #29 Matt Salerno - 6-0 1/2, 199, Sr. or #13 Lawrence Keys III - 5-10 1/2, 176, Sr.

