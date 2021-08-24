Expectations, Predictions For The Notre Dame Offense For The 2021 Season

Breaking down the expectations, questions and predictions for the Notre Dame offense for the 2021 season

We are less than two weeks away from Notre Dame kicking off its 2021 season. The Fighting Irish will travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. How well the Notre Dame offense performs will have a significant impact on whether or not the Irish can take the next step as a program.

In our latest show we dive into the Notre Dame offense. We talk big picture views on the offense, including what we think will happen and also what we think should happen before we dive into predictions.

We'll have some big picture predictions over the next couple of days, but in this show we make our predictions for offensive MVP, breakout player on offense, bounce back player on offense and then the top rookie on offense, which was a no-brainer.

We also talk about the impact Jack Coan is expected to make and also talk about why we think prognosticators that are down on Coan are going to be wrong.

