Notre Dame Fans Are Ready For The Season To Start
After a long summer full of questions, answers will soon be found
How will Notre Dame handle the Texas heat?
How will the Irish handle the chaos of a road game environment in the SEC in primetime to start the year?
How will Notre Dame's roster hold up to an SEC roster?
Will the Notre Dame offensive line be able to protect Riley Leonard?
These are the types of questions that have been addressed repeatedly on my morning call-in radio shows for the last handful of months. Summer is a very unique kind of torture for football fans. They have tons of questions that have no immediate answers.
Notre Dame fans rarely all agree on anything, including the matchup with Texas A&M
It's been such an interesting experiment fielding calls from Notre Dame fans from all over the country with varying outlooks on the Irish overall and in 2024. Many fans are supremely confident that this Notre Dame roster in year three of Marcus Freeman will march into Kyle Field and beat a retooling Texas A&M squad in their first game under new coach Mike Elko.
There are at the same time many fans who have hesitations about Notre Dame's offensive line being able to hold up against the ferocious defensive front the Aggies will present. Alongside this issue is this fact that Freeman-era Irish teams have not gotten off to fast starts in road games his first 2 years. How will all of this play out under the bright lights on Aug. 31st?
America can't wait to find out.
