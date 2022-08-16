Fighting Irish Fans Will Want To Watch Eli's Places Feature On Notre Dame

Not long ago there were rumblings about why the Manning family was on campus at Notre Dame, and tomorrow (Wednesday) you'll get to see why. Omaha Productions, which a company created by Peyton Manning, created an episode of Eli's Places that featured Notre Dame.

The show will be released Wednesday, August 17th on ESPN+. Irish Breakdown was given a sneak preview of the show and it was incredibly well done. As you'd expect of an episode featuring the Manning's, it was light-hearted and funny, but also did a tremendous job getting to the heart of Notre Dame's rich tradition.

The episode begins with Eli Manning arriving on campus sporting a Notre Dame letterman jacket and a bag, pulled straight from the movie Rudy. It's not long before he runs into Notre Dame legendary quarterback Brady Quinn, and that's where it gets fun.

Much of the show focuses on Knute Rockne, who began Notre Dame's tradition of excellence. I like to think of myself as a student of Notre Dame history, something you have to be when you work with a legend like Lou Somogyi, which I was blessed to be able to do. But as I watched the show I actually learned things I didn't know before, which added even more value to the production.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was also part of the show, and we saw several current players as part of the production as well.

This was such an incredibly well done production, and I can't wait to hear from Notre Dame fans after it airs. Be sure to check it out!

