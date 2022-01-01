First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 14

Notre Dame dominated Oklahoma State in the first half, taking a 28-14 lead into the half. Here are my thoughts on the first half.

OFFENSE

*** Notre Dame came out aggressive and went right after Oklahoma State’s vaunted defense. OC Tommy Reescame out in 12 personnel but went down the field on the first snap, which opened up Chris Tyree on a check down for a big play.

*** Rees mixed up the personnel and actions all half, attacking down the field, over the middle and with the RPO game. OSU was playing the run for much of the game, so Notre Dame ripped them apart with RPOs and screens.

*** QB Jack Coan was poised all half and made excellent decisions in the RPO game. He underthrew an early go route but was good outside of that. He was calm in the pocket and did a great job working through his progressions, which is how he found Lorenzo Styles for a TD on the first drive and again when he found Michael Mayer on a drag route for another TD. The first read was the post, he saw the safety jump it so he went down to Mayer.

*** On the TD pass to Tyree, Oklahoma State showed blitz so Coan made a check that sent Tyree right up the seam behind the blitz. Tyree was wide open for the big play. Great preparation by the staff, great check by Coan and great execution.

*** Rees called a half that utilized all his weapons, and Coan executed it almost flawlessly. He spread the ball around and hit all his weapons. It was as good of a half as Coan has played all season. OSU played off almost all half and Coan stayed patient and picked them apart.

*** The only play call I didn’t like was a 13 personnel play action pass on 2nd and 10.

*** Tyree was dynamic in the pass game on check downs and screens. Kevin Austin ate up the soft coverage and was good after the catch. He had some issues against press coverage, however.

*** The offensive line did a great job giving Coan time to throw in the game. He had all day to throw and the inside pocket was deep. The only sack they allowed was a late coverage sack. The run game was brutal and the line got pushed around. OSU will adjust at the half and the run game will need to be part of countering that.

*** Coan went 24 of 33 for 342 yards and 4 scores.

DEFENSE

*** Notre Dame’s game plan was sound. Mike Elston mixed up looks and coverages and outside of one series the Cowboys couldn’t get much going until late in the half. That late score made the halftime score a bit closer.

*** The defensive line controlled the action during the first half, which is why OSU was forced to go tempo, which worked on both scores. When OSU had success in the run game it was often missed tackles, or one snap where they ran outside of an otherwise well designed inside run stunt.

*** The biggest issue for Notre Dame in the first half was tackling, especially the linebackers. JD Bertrand had an especially rough first half as a tackler, and safety DJ Brown also had problems. Bertrand missed a sack attempt on OSU’s first scoring drive that would have likely ended that drive. Those missed opportunities and tackling mistakes allowed this half to be much more competitive.

*** OSU had some chances to beat the corners on deep shots but had some drops. They will go back to that, so Notre a Dame will need an answer.

