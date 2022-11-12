Game Observations Of The Notre Dame Defense From The 35-32 Win Over Navy

Notre Dame made some substantial improvements defensively in the second half after giving up several big plays in the first half of the team's 35-24 victory over Navy. Notre Dame entered half time having surrendered 158 rushing yards while Navy averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

The second half was much more kind to that side of the football, despite a couple of late blunders. Below are my immediate thoughts and analysis of the Irish defense from the win.

*** Just before the game it was announced that senior linebacker JD Bertrand would be out for the contest with an undisclosed injury. His presence was missed during the game, having some very up and down performances from the linebacker group.

*** Jack Kiser was the bring spot of the linebackers, making several key plays in pursuit. He was used everywhere from playing in space, inside linebacker and even on the edge in spurts. The senior had several big hits on the day and also blocked a punt. That was the team’s seventh blocked kick of the season and fifth straight game with at least one.

*** Sophomore Prince Kollie did have several highlight plays. When he reads quickly and aggressively, Kollie has a fast trigger and can make some eye popping plays working laterally. Using his hands better at the point of attack is a big area of improvement.

*** For the first time this season, we saw freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed out there defensively. Sneed looked quick and moved confidently despite not seeing the field much at linebacker. Notre Dame was creative with him, using him all over the field creatively.

*** Freshman linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka got the start at middle linebacker. He looked like you would expect from a player who was forced into increased action. As the game slows down, Tuihalamaka will need to have more attention to detail with reading his keys and getting off blocks. His effort, however, was on full display.

*** Once again, freshman Benjamin Morrison was the team’s best cornerback. He did an outstanding job getting off of blocks on the perimeter and he came to balance as a tackler well. There weren’t a ton of opportunities in the passing game but he remained disciplined to not get lulled to sleep against the triple option.

*** Junior Clarence Lewis made one of the plays of the day, intercepting a pass on a quarterback throwback in the second quarter. Lewis did a tremendous job staying disciplined and making a rangy play to force the turnover.

*** It was a quiet day for Cam Hart. He was mostly good in coverage but did get sucked up on a 34 yard completion in the first half for Navy off of play action.

*** Junior safety Xavier Watts was one of the unsung heroes of the day. Given extended opportunities with Brandon Joseph out for the game, Watts ran the alley with force and made several key tackles. It was the most impactful that Watts has been so far this season.

*** It was a rough day for DJ Brown, who was flagged twice for holding calls, once near the goal line and the other on a fourth down play. Brown was also inconsistent in the run game throughout the day.

*** It was an up and down performance for the interior defensive line. Gabriel Rubio had a couple really promising flash plays in the fourth quarter that was great to see. Senior Jayson Ademilola also had a few nice stops during the contest.

*** Jordan Botelho, although in limited action, was arguably Notre Dame’s top defensive end during the game. He was disruptive and made several disciplined plays against the triple option. He has quietly stacked a couple nice weeks in a row.

