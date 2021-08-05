Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI.com
Search

Notre Dame OL Hunter Spears Medically Retires From Football

Notre Dame junior offensive lineman Hunter Spears had to retire from football due to injuries
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame junior offensive lineman Hunter Spears announced today that he is medically retiring from football.

This is a sad but not surprising announcement from Spears. A talented defensive lineman in high school, Spears came to Notre Dame with a checkered injury history that didn't get any better during his time in South Bend. After playing defense as a freshman he was moved to the offensive line, but injuries again kept him from ever getting any traction.

Spears did not practice with Notre Dame during the spring and this announcement was expected. With Spears being just a junior this does open up a scholarship for the 2022 season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame OL Hunter Spears Medically Retires From Football

Kurt Hinish
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Preview

CJ Williams 2
Recruiting

What's Next: Notre Dame Looks To Finish 2022 WR Class Off With A Bang

Tyson Ford - Josh Burnham
Recruiting

Notre Dame Lands Five Commits In The SI All-American SI99 Rankings

Jackson Arnold
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Quarterback Jackson Arnold

Tobias Merriweather 3
Recruiting

Class Impact: WR Tobias Merriweather Commits To Notre Dame

Tobias Merriweather
Recruiting

Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From WR Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame Stadium
Football

Notre Dame vs. Toledo to Air Exclusively on Peacock Premium

Kyren Williams
Football

Ranking The Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule: Teams 1-6