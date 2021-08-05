Notre Dame OL Hunter Spears Medically Retires From Football
Notre Dame junior offensive lineman Hunter Spears announced today that he is medically retiring from football.
This is a sad but not surprising announcement from Spears. A talented defensive lineman in high school, Spears came to Notre Dame with a checkered injury history that didn't get any better during his time in South Bend. After playing defense as a freshman he was moved to the offensive line, but injuries again kept him from ever getting any traction.
Spears did not practice with Notre Dame during the spring and this announcement was expected. With Spears being just a junior this does open up a scholarship for the 2022 season.
