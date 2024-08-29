Notre Dame Football Reports 3 New Injuries Ahead of Texas A&M Game
Marcus Freeman met the media this past Monday and described what he saw as the healthiest training camp he has ever been a part of.
Notre Dame suffered a couple of injuries including a pectoral injury to offensive tackle Charles Jagusah who will be out for the year.
Camp closed and game week began for Notre Dame who travels to Texas A&M this weekend and when it does, it'll be without three freshmen who were announced as out for varying amounts of time Thursday.
Freshman safety Taebron Bennie Powell will miss the season after having surgery on his left shoulder labrum.
Freshman safety Tae Johnson had surgery on his left foot but is expected to return later this season.
Freshman offensive lineman Styles Prescod suffered a right shoulder injury and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks. He is expected to be out for the season.
The injuries don't figure to be overly significant for the 2024 regular season but are worth remembering for developmental terms down the road.
