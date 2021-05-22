Irish Breakdown Is Looking For Recruiting Interns To Cover Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown is looking for recruiting interns to help cover Notre Dame football

We are looking to expand our Notre Dame football recruiting coverage at Irish Breakdown, and right now we are looking for interns to help with that. This would be a paid position based on the volume of content you can provide and could ultimately result in a more full-time opportunity in time.

What we are looking for:

*** Someone who wants to get into the journalism or recruiting profession. Prior experience to some degree is desired but not required.

*** Knowledge of college football and college football recruiting.

*** Someone willing to handle a small number of recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

Work would include:

*** Communicating with recruits, coaches and parents in order to build relationships and also develop written content.

*** Written content would come from these interviews and would be built around providing recruiting updates, preview upcoming recruiting events (visits, camps, etc), personal interest stories about the recruits and analysis features after interviewing coaches.

*** Contributing to weekly hot boards.

Requirements:

*** Must have your own computer and recording equipment for interviews.

*** Must be willing to work on a trial period that allows me to gauge your interviewing skills, writing ability and willingness to work within a bit of a schedule.

*** You do NOT need to be a Notre Dame fan to apply for this position.

If interested please email me (Bryan Driskell) at bryan@irishbreakdown.com

If you've done any previous writing please attach that to the email.

