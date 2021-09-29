Dominant Jayson Ademilola Taking Full Advantage Of His Opportunity

After two lackluster performances to open the season against Florida State and Toledo, it seemed as though it was going to take time for Notre Dame’s defense and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to properly develop and get comfortable with one another.

It didn’t take long for that narrative to change, however, as the Irish have now completely shut down back-to-back Big Ten opponents, holding both Purdue and Wisconsin to 13 points each. Against the Badgers, Notre Dame scored more points (14) on defense than the Badgers did for the whole game.

After forcing four interceptions in the game the Irish are now tied for first in the country with nine interceptions.

It’s clear Notre Dame has begun to find its stride defensively, and while the defense as a whole has been strong, the Irish defensive line unit has been particularly impressive.

Arguably the best big man for the Irish this season has been senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, one of the veteran leaders on this year’s line. The New Jersey product is already having the most effective season of his career. Ademilola is currently third on the team in total tackles with 19 and second on the team with 3.5 tackles for loss. His 1.5 sacks through four games is a career high.

For Ademilola, his strong performances this season can be traced back to the work he’s put in since arriving on campus.

“I feel like every year you come to practice with the same mindset: you're getting better each and every day," Ademilola explained. "But when the opportunity came, me playing more, I was already prepared just from going out there and practicing hard my freshman, sophomore and junior year.

“Right when I got my opportunity I already knew I was going to go on the scene and be prepared just from practicing hard each and every day," he continued. "… You just don't wake up on game day and start making plays, you have to work on that, and like I said it could take like two or three years time or whatever the case may be but it's that hard work you put in every single day.”

Prepared is an understatement for the way Ademilola played. In the win over Wisconsin, the senior had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a game-changing forced fumble in the second half.

According to Ademilola, one of his greatest assets is his mindset.

“I want to be elite," Ademilola stated. "Each and every day I come on the field that's my one goal is being elite. I like working hard. I want to make every play, I'm a hungry player. When the ball is in my area or across the field, I'm hunting it down and that's just having a mindset that you want everything,” Ademilola added while noting that the rest of his teammates have the same mentality.

It’s a mindset that has largely been instilled and inspired by the Irish coaching staff.

"Each and every week on Monday and Sunday, the coaches work really hard for that game plan, and each week on the game plan the guys in the D-line we take it really, really personal because we see Coach (Marcus) Freeman, Coach (Mike) Elston, staying up late,” Ademilola noted. “I get in the morning sometimes super early, seven o'clock, they're here. I leave sometimes after I do homework 10 o'clock at night, and they're here, so it's only right for us to go dive in 150% into that game plan and execute for our coaches.”

Ademilola also believes such hunger and desire comes with the requirements needed to thrive at this position.

“I feel like just playing defensive line you've got to have a different mindset, you've got to be prepared for the moment," Ademilola explained. "You have to just be a complete badass. If you don't have that mindset then you can't play here because everybody in our D-line room, we've got that mindset, and it comes from our coaching staff.”

The depth of Notre Dame’s defensive line unit was on full display against the Badgers, as the Irish were without fifth-year captain nose guard Kurt Hinish (concussion) for the game. Juniors Jacob Lacey and Howard Cross III were fantastic in replacement of Hinish, each notching two tackles and a tackle for loss. The Irish held a Wisconsin rushing attack that was averaging 266 yards per game coming in to just 74 yards total on the ground.

It was a testament to how everyone shows up at practice.

“We have a lot of guys in that room who are hungry, we have a lot of guys in that room who are smart," Ademilola stated. "Whether you are a one, two or three it doesn't matter because these guys come out here and work and they do everything the ones are doing. They're working their butts off to get everything the ones are getting and they prepare for the moment.

“So when Jacob is getting these tackles for loss, Howie is getting these tackles for loss or whoever the case may be, it’s no shock to us because we know they can do that. They're elite players, just like everybody else in the defense.”

Another player who has made the most of his snaps this season is Jayson’s twin brother, Justin Ademilola. Justin is also in the midst of a breakout season, and has racked up 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks so far.

Jayson is far from surprised by his brother’s success.

“Me and [Justin], we both grew up hard-nosed wrestlers, that's where I get my mindset and that's where he gets his mindset and when I look to the left of me and I see that we're both on the field together, that whole side of the field is shut down, that's just that mindset that we have,” Jayson mentioned.

“My brother is a workhorse, he's a go-getter, he's an elite player,” Jayson continued. “That's my twin, I'm telling you we have the same mindset, we are so confident. I look at him and it's like a check, it's over with, like, try us on this side.”

Ademilola is adamant that this is only the beginning for what Notre Dame’s defense could be moving forward.

“Each and every day, these guys are coming here working and working and working. We're working on what we need to get better on and working on our craft or working on our personal goals," Ademilola said. "We're a very determined group and we're not going to slow down for anything, we're going to keep on working.

“When we huddle up before the game, we harp on being the most physical, baddest dudes. We might not be the biggest, but we're the fastest, most violent, fast hands, we work, we move," he continued. "We are a really confident group because we come out here and we work on that and like I said we prepare ourselves to a whole new level and with great preparation eliminates all fear so that's what we work on every day: preparation.”

The Irish face another tough challenge upcoming in a top-10 matchup against a loaded Cincinnati offense, but it’s become abundantly clear that the Notre Dame defense will be ready for whatever is thrown at them, regardless of player availability. Just ask Jayson Ademilola.

