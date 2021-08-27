Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Looking For More Consistency

Notre Dame placekicker Jonathan Doerer is hoping to use his extra season of eligibility to become a more consistent, and productive performer

The end of 2020 wasn’t ideal for Jonathon Doerer.

Doerer only made 4 of his last nine field goals in his final five games.

The slump started after he hit 4 of 5 field goals in Notre Dame’s 47-40 victory over then No. 1 ranked Clemson in the regular season.

The pandemic, though, gave Doerer an opportunity he wouldn’t have had.

Doerer, a fifth-year senior, was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the rule that all Division I college athletes who were participating in a sport in 2020 had the option for another season.

Doerer, who made 15-23 field goals in 2020, is ready to rebound. In 2019, Doerer was much better, making 17-20. Special teams coach Brian Polian said he’s looking for more consistency from all his specialists.

“It’s been a good experience to be back,” Doerer said. “It’s something I didn’t expect. There are all kinds of things for me to do, like get my Master’s degree and spend another year with the guys. It’s something I’m really thankful for.”

Leg strength has never been an issue for Doerer.

Polian said Doerer has made a 54-yard field goal in practice this year. On Tuesday, according to Polian, he made one from 52-yards that easily cleared the goalposts. He missed a 57-yard kick against Clemson last year that was about a yard short, Polian said. His longest field goal in a game last year was 51-yards.

“We feel like we can get him out a good way,” Polian said.

Doerer said getting one more year is allowing him to hone in on his craft, including working on “keeping his upper body quiet” to help him stay “calm.”

“That allows my kicks to be more repeatable,” he explained.

Polian said Doerer has evolved over the years into a more assertive role amongst the special team players. Doerer was primarily a kickoff specialist in 2018.

“Jon went from a young man that was lacking some confidence, even though he had immense physical talent. He's a grown man now,” Polian said. “He’s really self-aware. He knows how to control his emotions. Jon is a joy to work with every day. I love him as a person. All the guys in our room, we have a good time, and he kind of leads that charge.”

Doerer said having Polian as his coach for five years has been great.

“It’s rare in college football,” Doerer said of having the same position coach for five years. “It’s been very powerful. It’s rare for a kicker. It’s been really good for us working through a relationship. The stability of that has meant a lot to us. He is someone I know who has always been in my corner. It’s someone I know who is really plugged into the next level who has insight. It’s been really good to have a consistent voice that has been a really steady presence for me. I know when I get too high, he brings me down. When I get too low, he brings me back up. The mental part is a huge role. He tries to keep me at an even keel so I can play my best.”

