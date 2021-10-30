Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. North Carolina

Notre Dame (6-1) takes on the underachieving but dangerous North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) tonight as the Irish look to restart another home winning streak. The Tar Heel defense has struggled all season and the Notre Dame offense must take full advantage.

Here are the keys to the Notre Dame offense doing what it takes to fuel an Irish victory.

1. Start fast — This is vitally important no matter what North Carolina does on offense. If the Tar Heels come out hot, like they did a season ago, it's imperative that Notre Dame match them score for score. It must keep the game close until the Irish defense can figure out the UNC tempo. If the Notre Dame defense is able to make early stops the Irish offense needs to put points on the board to put some distance between the two teams.

A fast start also allows the Irish offense to get some much-needed early momentum, and when the offense starts fast it has been pretty hard to stop.

2. Tommy Rees needs to have a great night — There are plenty of opportunities for Notre Dame to rip off big plays. There are matchups to take advantage of on all three levels, and the Tar Heels can be an undisciplined on the back end. It is up to Rees to have spent the week looking for ways to exploit that and then put the offense in position on game day to make those plays.

Being good on first down is also about the OC building around what his team does well and creating opportunities for efficiency on early downs. When the offense gets into third and short to medium situations Rees has been very good at dialing up calls that move the chains, something that has been true in 2020 and 2021.

If the offense can be efficient and move the chains it creates even more opportunities for points, but also increases the chances that a big play can happen. More opportunity equals greater odds for a big play.

3. Jack Coan must be on his game — Rees can call a good game but it won't end up being great if Coan doesn't play a clean and aggressive game. The Irish quarterback needs to let it rip against North Carolina. When the receivers get a step he needs to let it go deep, hit backshoulders when the corners are in front and be efficient with the quick game.

If Rees continues calling the RPOs (run pass options) we saw last week Coan needs to get a good presnap feel and then make strong post-snap decisions. If he does that the pass offense will get rolling early and it will take a lot of pressure off the run game. And then when the deep shots come he has to hit them, as I already mentioned.

If Coan has a big game the Irish offense will be able to outscore the Tar Heels if the Irish defense struggles, or he'll be able to fuel a blowout if the defense steps up.

4. Receivers need to get back on track — Notre Dame's outside receivers face yet another talented and long cornerback tandem. That is the type of cover player Kevin Austin and Braden Lenzy have struggled with all season, and that needs to change in this matchup. They'll get chances to make plays, and unlike last week they need to make those plays.

Austin has been inconsistent all season, but when he's been on he's been really good. Lenzy has yet to break out this season. Notre Dame needs one of them to step up against the Tar Heels, and if both can get rolling together this offense is going to be scary good.

5. Situational football must be on point — Notre Dame needs to be good on third down and it needs to turn red zone trips into touchdowns. It's that simple

