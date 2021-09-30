September 30, 2021
Notre Dame DT Kurt Hinish Is Out For The Cincinnati Game

Notre Dame will be without Kurt Hinish for its matchup against Cincinnati
Notre Dame will be without starting nose tackle and team captain Kurt Hinish for a second straight game, as head coach Brian Kelly announced that Hinish will not be available for the game against Cincinnati.

"Kurt went and saw a specialist. He was cleared from having any kind of head injury. It was something different, so he's excited, but he won't play this weekend," Kelly said. "We expect to have him back next week." 

It is the second straight game that Hinish will miss due to a concussion he suffered in the Purdue game. Hinish is Notre Dame's biggest defensive tackle at 300 pounds, and he's certainly the team's most experienced defensive lineman.

Juniors Howard Cross III and Jacob Lacey will step into the lineup for a second straight contest. The duo performed extremely well in the victory over Wisconsin and were key to the Irish defense holding Wisconsin to just 78 rushing yards, which is almost 200 yards below their season average.

Of course, Cincinnati will now have film on what a defensive line without Hinish will look, so they might have a bit of an advantage compared to what we saw from Wisconsin. 

