Notre Dame DT Kurt Hinish Will Not Play vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame will be without one of its best run defenders today when it takes on Wisconsin, as fifth-year senior defensive tackle Kurt Hinish will miss the game due to a concussion.

Hinish is a captain for the Irish and a four-year starter. He was coming off arguably his best game of the season against Purdue but missed this week of practice due to a concussion. Head coach Brian Kelly said earlier in the week that Hinish would be a game time decision, and Notre Dame just announced he would not be available for today's game.

Hinish is not only Notre Dame's most experienced defensive lineman, he's also the biggest. He's the only Irish defensive lineman in the regular rotation to weigh over 290 pounds, which is important against a Wisconsin offensive line that averages 312.2 pounds across the board.

Junior Howard Cross III (6-1, 275) has been solid off the bench for the Irish as a backup nose tackle to Hinish, but he'll likely need to play a more prominent role today. Notre Dame also has junior Jacob Lacey (6-2, 275) available to get more minutes. Sophomore Aiden Keanaaina (6-3, 310) has great size inside, but he has yet to play a snap for Notre Dame this season. The same is true for freshman Gabriel Rubio (6-5, 290).

