Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton Is A "Way Too Early" All-American

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton had an outstanding first season in the starting lineup, leading the defense with 63 tackles. His brilliant sophomore earned him first-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele.

Hamilton also earned second-team honors from the American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp and The Athletic, as well as third-team honors from the Associated Press.

Looking ahead to 2021, Hamilton is going to receive a great deal of much-deserved preseason praise. ESPN's Chris Low already has Hamilton in his Way-Too-Early first-team All-American list for next season.

"Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wasn't the only stalwart on Notre Dame's defense last season. The 6-4, 219-pound Hamilton was a mainstay from his safety position as a sophomore and led the Fighting Irish with 63 total tackles, including 51 solo stops. He's a do-it-all safety who Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said you better be aware of at all times, because if you're not, he can 'ruin a play for you.'"

Hamilton has a chance to be Notre Dame's best safety since Harrison Smith (2007-11), and the current Irish standout is already more decorated, as Smith never got the recognition from the national awards and outlets for how good he was in 2010 and 2011.

