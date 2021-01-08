FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Kyle Hamilton, Aaron Banks Earn All-American Honors

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and guard Aaron Banks earned Walter Camp second-team All-American honors
Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton and senior guard Aaron Banks added to their postseason honors by earning second-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Hamilton led the Irish defense 51 solo tackles and 63 total tackles despite missing the South Florida game and getting ejected in the first half of the 31-17 win at North Carolina.

A threat as a run defender and cover player, Hamilton added 4.5 tackles for loss to his resume and was second on the defense with six pass break ups. 

The standout sophomore was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of American and Phil Steele. He earned second-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association and The Athletic, and third-team honors from the Associated Press.

Banks was a standout on the Irish line, which was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He earned first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, AFCA and ESPN. He earned second-team honors from Sporting News and Phil Steele.

Banks earned consensus All-American honors for his performance in 2020.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named to the Walter Camp first-team, as was left tackle Liam Eichenberg.

