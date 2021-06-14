Kyle Hamilton Goes Round One In Latest Mock Draft, Set To Join Former Teammate In The NFC

A recent mock draft from Draftwire has Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton going in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is barely over a month in the rearview mirror, but it hasn't stopped the 2022 mock drafts from constantly flying out. A popular pick in those mock drafts is Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and the Fighting Irish All-American found himself high in yet another early 2022 mock draft.

Luke Easterling of Draftwife had Hamilton going in the first round to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 12 overall pick. That would put Hamilton in the same secondary as former Notre Dame teammate Troy Pride Jr., who was a rookie cornerback for Carolina in 2020 after being a fourth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hamilton earned first-team All-American honors from Football Writers Association of America following the 2020 season, during which he led the Irish defense with 63 tackles. In just two seasons he has racked up 104 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass break ups and five interceptions.

Hamilton was named a preseason first team All-American by Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports and was named by Lindy's as the nation's best returning safety and top NFL Draft pick at safety.

Notre Dame faces five players that Easterling also had in his first round.

He had North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell going No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, USC defensive end Drake Jackson going No. 7 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis going No. 13 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder going No. 16 overall to the New Orleans Saints and Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis going No. 20 overall to the New England Patriots.

