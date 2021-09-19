Kyle Hamilton Named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton was rewarded for his outstanding performance against Purdue with the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Hamilton racked up 10 tackles, two pass break ups and an interception in the end zone in the victory, and his seven solo stops led the Irish defense. One of Hamilton's biggest plays was a crucial 4th-and-1 stop that set up Notre Dame's first touchdown of the game for the Irish.

A preseason All-American, Hamilton was coming off a performance against Toledo that was arguably this worst as a starter for Notre Dame. In response to that performance Hamilton did was stars - and captains - are supposed to do, and that is bounce back with a brilliant performance, which is exactly what he did against the Boilermakers.

Hamilton now has three interceptions on the season, which is tied for the best mark in the nation through three games.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter