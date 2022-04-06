Notre Dame Lands Defensive Tackle Transfer Chris Smith

Notre Dame added depth to the interior defensive line on Wednesday, announcing the addition of graduate transfer in former Harvard defensive tackle Chris Smith. The Cranbrook Kingswood graduate comes to South Bend as a Detroit, Michigan native.

He graduated this past fall with a degree in Human Evolutionary Biology and entered the portal following this past season. Smith is fresh off of First Team All-Ivy League honors during the 2021 season after the 2020 campaign was lost due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

He recorded 44 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for Harvard during that breakout campaign. In all, Smith played in 29 games during his four years on campus, including starting in all ten games in his final season.

The 6-2, 293-pound defensive tackle ended his career with 72 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during his Crimson career. After the spring injury to junior defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, the interior group is in need of added depth to the interior group, especially with star defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola sitting out the spring.

Smith should be able to come in and compete for depth opportunities amongst a talented defensive line. Obviously coming from an institution with the reputation of Harvard, managing a graduate level work load on top of contributing to the football program should be no problem for Smith making the transition.

