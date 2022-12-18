Notre Dame Lands Penn Punter Ben Krimm

For the second straight season the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have dipped into the transfer portal to land an Ivy League punter, this time hauling in Penn grad transfer Ben Krimm.

The Columbus, Ohio native has been Penn's starting punter the last seasons. As a senior, Krimm led the Ivy League with a 41.6 per punt average, and he also topped the conference with 11 boots of at least 50 yards. Krimm nailed those 11 punts of at least 50 yards on 44 punts. That means he had one more punt of 50+ yards on one fewer overall attempt than Jon Sot had for the Irish in 2022.

Krimm earned first-team All Ivy League honors for his efforts with the Quakers this past season. He finished 25th nationally in average yards per punt.

The 6-2, 205-pound Krimm was a two-time all-state punter in Ohio, where he played for Upper Arlington. His uncle, John Krimm, played at Notre Dame from 1978-81 and was a third round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1982.

Like Sot was a year ago, Krimm will be a walk-on for Notre Dame in 2023. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter