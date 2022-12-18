Skip to main content

Notre Dame Lands Penn Punter Ben Krimm

For the second straight season Notre Dame has landed an Ivy League punter, this time hauling in Ben Krimm

For the second straight season the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have dipped into the transfer portal to land an Ivy League punter, this time hauling in Penn grad transfer Ben Krimm.

The Columbus, Ohio native has been Penn's starting punter the last seasons. As a senior, Krimm led the Ivy League with a 41.6 per punt average, and he also topped the conference with 11 boots of at least 50 yards. Krimm nailed those 11 punts of at least 50 yards on 44 punts. That means he had one more punt of 50+ yards on one fewer overall attempt than Jon Sot had for the Irish in 2022.

Krimm earned first-team All Ivy League honors for his efforts with the Quakers this past season. He finished 25th nationally in average yards per punt.

The 6-2, 205-pound Krimm was a two-time all-state punter in Ohio, where he played for Upper Arlington. His uncle, John Krimm, played at Notre Dame from 1978-81 and was a third round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1982.

Like Sot was a year ago, Krimm will be a walk-on for Notre Dame in 2023. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jaylen Sneed
Football

Jaylen Sneed Navigates Bumpy Road To More Playing Time For Notre Dame

By Sean Stires
Trey Wertz
Basketball

Notre Dame Basketball Set For SEC Matchup Against Georgia

By Sean Stires
Olivia Miles
Basketball

No. 5 Notre Dame Women's Basketball Opens ACC Play At No. 6 Virginia Tech

By Sean Stires
Adon Shuler 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Safety Commit Adon Shuler Ready For Next Chapter After Latest Coaches Visit

By Ryan Roberts
Tyler Buchner
Football

Expectations For Notre Dame In The Gator Bowl Matchup vs South Carolina

By Bryan Driskell
Spencer Shrader 1
Recruiting

From Football To Faith, Grad Transfer Kicker Spencer Shrader Is Perfect Fit With Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Aneyas Williams
Recruiting

Running Back Aneyas Williams Can Do It All For Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Aneyas Williams 1
Recruiting

Class Impact: RB Aneyas Williams To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell