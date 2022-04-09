Latest Notre Dame Football Spring Scoop

Notre Dame is now through ten spring practices, and there is no doubt the team is still in the early stages of forming. Leaders are emerging, position battles are raging and the new-look coaching staff is still learning each other, and the players.

That doesn't mean there isn't a lot of really good things going on, and a lot of development is obviously happening.

Irish Breakdown has spent the last week reaching out to as many sources as possible to try and get the latest scoop on the Notre Dame football team. The result has been two different insider bits of information this week.

Today we dropped our latest insider information. You can read the latest intel in the links below, which sends you to the Irish Breakdown premium forum. You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

TEAM UPDATE - APRIL 9

Today's intel nuggets had some news on the quarterback battle, and we also had some QB discussion in the Tuesday update. There is a freshman on offense that continues to stand out, the running back depth chart is a topic of conversation and we have the latest on wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. On defense, we talk about the freshman linebackers, which includes one position change and another update on a freshman backer who is making a charge up the depth chart.

Here is our update from Tuesday:

TEAM UPDATE - APRIL 5

In the Tuesday update we talked about which sophomore offensive tackle is having the spring spring. We also talked about a potential breakout player along the defensive line, a freshman big man who is playing well, a veteran linebacker who is showing star potential and there are some very interesting observations about safety transfer Brandon Joseph.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter