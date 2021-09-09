Notre Dame WR Lawrence Keys II To Sit Out The Remainder Of The 2021 Season

Irish Breakdown has learned that Notre Dame senior wide receiver Lawrence Keys III plans on sitting out the remainder of the 2021 season, will graduate in December and then decide what to do with his final two seasons of eligibility.

Keys had a dominant spring session in the spring for Notre Dame, leading the offense with 5 catches for 151 yards in the Blue-Gold Game. He was having a strong fall camp according to sources, but when the season kicked off he was once again relegated to being an afterthought in the rotation.

From talking to sources it sounds like after talking to coaches Keys wasn't sure his status would change and felt it was in his best interest to focus on graduating and preparing to figure out where he will finish his career.

The only time Keys was ever part of the rotation was early in 2019 when players were out with injuries. He caught three passes for 35 yards in a road loss to Georgia, and his sideline grab late in the second quarter set up a Notre Dame score.

Notre Dame has now lost five receivers from its roster since the 2020 season ended. Keys joins Jordan Johnson, Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Micah Jones and Jay Brunelle as players who have left the wide receiver position in recent months. This has to be a concern for Brian Kelly since so much of it is happening at one position.

